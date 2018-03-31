Fish sales hit the roof for Easter long weekend

FISHY TALES: Simon Wittingham runs the Gladstone Fish Market and is conducting a busy trade over the Easter long weekend.

FISHY TALES: Simon Wittingham runs the Gladstone Fish Market and is conducting a busy trade over the Easter long weekend. Matt Taylor GLA300318FISH

IT'S the second busiest time of the year for Gladstone Fish Market's Simon Whittingham.

The fish monger expects to sell tens-of-thousands of prawns and buckets of fish during the Easter long weekend.

"It's not Christmas but it's the second biggest peak in trading for us,” he said.

While fish remains Simon's number-one seller for the weekend, he said "ready-to-eat” seafood was also popular.

"It's the cooked product and the oysters as well as mussels and things like that, which people are getting their hands on. But this time of year it's fish that they want most,” he said.

"I've been doing this for a long time. I opened the shop up 13 years ago but I'm a second-generation fish monger.

"We've got the data and history to tap in and know what our customers want at which times of the year.”

Large red emperor is also a favourite with locals.

"We sold one yesterday and we've got one big one left,” Simon said. "Crabs are also selling and prices have been quite reasonable.”