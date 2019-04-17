Fish quotas could end businesses: Senator Scullion

RAISING WORRIES: Senator Nigel Scullion (right) and Federal Member Ken O'Dowd (centre) join fishermen Mark McMillan, Allan Holland, Matt Homann, Nathan Samuels and Lyle Barry to discuss their concerns abut the states proposed fisheries reforms.

COMMERCIAL fishermen from Gladstone have raised concerns that reforms introducing fishing quotas could be the end of their businesses.

Under current regulations, commercial fisheries compete within a total allowable catch, however a proposed reform would see each fishery given an individual quota within that total amount.

The changes follow a number of reviews since 2014 where stakeholders raised concerns the current fishing industry was not sustainable due to few catch limits, poor fisheries compliance, high conflict between stakeholders and concerns about bycatch and protected species interactions.

With consultation on the proposed commercial fishing allocations closing in nine days, Lyle Barry, Nathan Samuels, Mark McMillan, Matt Homann and Allan Holland are frustrated the only correspondence they've received on the issue is their allocated quotas.

For Mr Barry, his quota would be an 80 per cent reduction on his current catch.

"They're talking total allowable catch of 20 tonnes for the whole of Queensland. At the moment I'm doing 20 tonnes through my business from two fishermen.

"So if 20 tonne is the total allowable catch for Queensland, what's it going to do for everybody else who catches that particular species of fish?

"It's going to take away all of their business.”

Fisheries are allowed to purchase additional quotas in order to fish more, however for Mr McMillan it's a cost his business simply can't afford.

"We'll probably be looking at another speculation of prices, another $300,000 in investment to stay at our current level at least,” Mr McMillan said.

"Myself personally, I look at losing up to 60 per cent of income a year.”

Mr McMillan also raised concerns about how the quotas will impact the market for local consumers.

"It will take away local access to fish - all of my fish personally goes to Gladstone Fish Market 100 per cent ... I will probably stop supplying them, so there will be no access to local fish because I'll have to send it further south to get a return.

"Especially if I've had a cut on how much I can catch, I've got to make that shortfall any way I can, and that will mean sending to southern markets.”

He suspected under such small quotas the seafood black market would become even more prominent within the Gladstone region.

"It's bad enough in town as it is now, but it will go through the roof,” he said.

Federal minister for indigenous affairs and former fisherman senator Nigel Scullion has spent the past week visiting commercial fisheries throughout the region.

He was joined by local federal member Ken O'Dowd at yesterday's meeting with the hope of starting a campaign against the reform changes.

"Just imposing a quota system will break a lot of fisheries,” Senator Scullion said.

"I don't know if that's intentional but of course, that's one thing that's going on and nobody can understand it.

"If we're going to save our industry we need to galvanise.”

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Acting Minister Anthony Lynham said the government had written to licence owners about proposed changes to quotas and fishing rules, and sought their direct feedback on those proposals.

"Through more than two years of consultation both commercial and recreational fishers have told us that fisheries need reform in Queensland,” Dr Lynham said.

"Neither Mr O'Dowd nor Senator Scullion has written to the Minister for Fisheries about this issue.”

To have your say on the reform, visit daf.qld.gov.au/business-priorities/fisheries/sustainable/reviews-surveys-consultations/consultation-proposed-commercial-allocation