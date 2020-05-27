Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 12-year-old boy’s long awaited visit to a playground became memorable for all the wrong reasons this afternoon in a bizarre incident.
A 12-year-old boy’s long awaited visit to a playground became memorable for all the wrong reasons this afternoon in a bizarre incident.
Offbeat

Fish sculpture hooks boy in bizarre playground accident

by TAMARA McDONALD
27th May 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services were called to St Helens Park playground late Wednesday after a child got stuck in a sculpture.

Twelve-year-old Brandon from Bell Park found himself jammed in the artwork resembling a fish, and firefighters came to the rescue.

12yr old Brandon from Bell Park found himself stuck in fish at St Helens Park Playground. picture: supplied
12yr old Brandon from Bell Park found himself stuck in fish at St Helens Park Playground. picture: supplied

A CFA spokesman confirmed firefighters were called about 4.10pm to reports of a stuck child in Rippleside.

Firefighters let the child out with their rescue equipment and SES were on the scene supporting the operation.

Paramedics were called to the scene but Brandon did not need to be taken to hospital.

Originally published as Fish catches boy in Geelong playground

Brandon was still able to raise a smile after the incident. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
Brandon was still able to raise a smile after the incident. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
accident child

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone region markets plan to return

        premium_icon Gladstone region markets plan to return

        Whats On Here’s your guide to when you can expect your favourite markets around the region to start back up, with one returning this weekend.

        Magistrate’s sentence reduces man to tears

        premium_icon Magistrate’s sentence reduces man to tears

        Crime The drug offender was assured the tears were being wasted.

        What's happening for the Bridge to Botanic in 2020?

        premium_icon What's happening for the Bridge to Botanic in 2020?

        News Here's everything you need to know on how to get pounding the pavement in this...

        Government working to close the gap in our communities

        premium_icon Government working to close the gap in our communities

        News National Reconciliation Week is an opportunity for the Flynn community to learn...