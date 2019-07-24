Menu
Fish and chips shop for sale after unexpected closure

Mark Zita
by
24th Jul 2019 10:19 AM
A WEST Gladstone fish and chips shop has shut its doors unexpectedly.

Red Prawn Takeaway on Mellefont Street is the latest business to close in the region.

In a note placed on a window, the store thanked loyal customers.

"On behalf of the owner and staff of the Red Prawn Takeaway, we thank you for all the ongoing support from the community," the note read.

"At this point in time, we have to close the doors until further notice."

Another note advertised the business being for sale due to "family reasons".

 

The fish and chips shop is the third business to close in the region this month.

At the beginning of July, Gloria Jean's Coffees at the NightOwl Centre closed - with the franchise being listed online for sale for $125,000.

The Gladstone branch of Connect Hearing also closed this month.

Most patients were referred to Connect Hearing's Rockhampton store to order parts.

Beaumont Tiles on Hanson Rd announced last week they would close their doors at the beginning of next month.

The decision was made by its head office and coincides with the end of the lease.

A company spokesperson said the decision was "not taken lightly".

Here is full list of businesses that have opened and closed this year.

Gladstone Observer

