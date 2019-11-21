Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mellefont Fish and Chips' Rhana Shailer and Toni Oosen
Mellefont Fish and Chips' Rhana Shailer and Toni Oosen
News

Fish and chip shop reeling in customers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MELLEFONT Fish and Chips has been open three weeks but its new owners say repeat customer numbers are growing.

Previously known as the Red Prawn, the fish-and-chip shop has been renovated and changed hands.

Owner Rhana Shailer said she ran the store 12 years ago and was back for another go.

She said all fish was bought from local professional fishermen.

Ms Shailer’s husband buys the whole fish and fillets them in store.

The shop is aiming for three criteria: affordable, fresh and quality food.

Ms Shailer said customer support received so far was great.

“Residents in the area appreciate the store being open again,” Ms Shailer said.

She said staff focused on creating great customer connections.

For more information and opening hours, visit Mellefont Fish and Chips on Facebook.

gladstone business mellefont fish and chips mellefont st
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional Qld ‘ignored’ in $1.9b cash splash

        premium_icon Regional Qld ‘ignored’ in $1.9b cash splash

        News ABOUT $1.9 billion has been brought forward for critical road and infrastructure projects throughout Queensland but Gladstone will not see any of the funding.

        Love Bites in Miriam Vale

        premium_icon Love Bites in Miriam Vale

        News YEAR 10 students at Miriam Vale State High School learnt heavy but important...

        Bowling alley, kitchen upgrade in hotel's revamp plans

        premium_icon Bowling alley, kitchen upgrade in hotel's revamp plans

        News A Gladstone hotel has announced its long-term plans.

        CAN YOU HELP? Plea for information on deadly hit and run

        CAN YOU HELP? Plea for information on deadly hit and run

        News Appeal for witnesses to the hit and run that killed Stephen Moore.