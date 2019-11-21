Fish and chip shop reeling in customers

Mellefont Fish and Chips' Rhana Shailer and Toni Oosen

MELLEFONT Fish and Chips has been open three weeks but its new owners say repeat customer numbers are growing.

Previously known as the Red Prawn, the fish-and-chip shop has been renovated and changed hands.

Owner Rhana Shailer said she ran the store 12 years ago and was back for another go.

She said all fish was bought from local professional fishermen.

Ms Shailer’s husband buys the whole fish and fillets them in store.

The shop is aiming for three criteria: affordable, fresh and quality food.

Ms Shailer said customer support received so far was great.

“Residents in the area appreciate the store being open again,” Ms Shailer said.

She said staff focused on creating great customer connections.

For more information and opening hours, visit Mellefont Fish and Chips on Facebook.