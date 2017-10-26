First-year Constable hits the ground running

READY FOR DUTY: Constable Kristy Taylor is one of six new police officers starting their careers in Gladstone this month.

GROWING up, it was always Kristy Taylor's dream to become a police officer.

This month that dream came true, as she started her first operational shift at Gladstone Police Station.

Constable Taylor said it was a little like "being thrown in the deep end”.

"I'm doing exactly the same as what everyone else is... disturbances, domestic violence, general jobs that come through the radio,” she said.

"But I've got my mentor - anything I'm doing I can ask my mentor about.”

Constable Taylor is one of six first-year constables starting in Gladstone after graduating from the Queensland Police Service Academy in Brisbane.

The former Sunshine Coast resident worked in a call centre for several years before she decided she was ready for whatever the job might throw at her.

So far, every day has been a learning experience.

"The biggest thing I've learnt is there is no black and white approach,” Constable Taylor said.

"There's nothing which tells you 'Go here and this is what you need to do'... you just have to deal with it all as it comes.

"Learning the computer systems is actually one of the hardest (things about the job).”

Constable Taylor said the experience would have been much more difficult without the assistance of Constable Melissa Shepherd, her field-training officer for her first eight weeks on the job.

Constable Shepherd said the first-year officers were fitting in well at the station.

"Gladstone's a very welcoming station so it's always good to get new people in,” she said.

"Six is a lot, but it's not unusual for Gladstone because we are known as a good training station. It's a really good place to learn.”

Recruits who undertake the six-month police training program in Brisbane have no say in where they end up for the first three years - but Constable Taylor said she was very happy to have landed in the port city for her first 12 months.

"There's kind of a good variety of everything, it's a nice big area,” she said.

"I think we found out within our first month (where we were posted) which was really good. I spent some time coming up here, looking at houses and getting to know the area.”