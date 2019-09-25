First wins on final day of champs

HOCKEY: In a case of it's better late than never, the commitment of Gladstone's division one girls team couldn't be questioned yesterday when they broke through for their first and only win at the Under-15 State Championship.

RELATED STORY: Girls' time to shine on home ground

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Organisers impressed with facilities at GHA

A dribbling Janae Josefski goal in a penalty shootout against Gold Coast gave Gladstone a 2-1 win.

"My heart rate was off the scale and the girls had a tough carnival," Gladstone coach Neil Pease said.

The win means Gladstone will remain in division one next year.

Zarah Nash scored the first goal for Gladstone after 35 minutes before Gold Coast's Camryn Mathison ­responded 21 minutes later.

"I'm proud of their efforts, and Ainsleigh Holmes, goal-keeper Isabel Nolke, Anaya McCafferty and Summer Blackmore all played well," Pease said.

Gladstone's division three girls side beat Redlands 2-1 after an early ambush by the visitors courtesy of a seventh- minute goal to Sarah Swann.

Gladstone responded when Natahlia Abell made the most of a penalty corner in the second quarter. Fifteen minutes later, Gladstone captain Paige Spletter slotted a field goal - the game-winner.

Gladstone then beat Fraser Coast 1-0 to finish fifth overall.

Gladstone's boys side could not back up from their 3-1 win against Townsville on Tuesday in Warwick.

Mackay proved too strong yesterday with a 4-1 win, which meant Gladstone finished 10th out of 12 teams.

Captain Ryley Bobart was outstanding for Gladstone, scoring eight goals in seven games - including all three goals in Gladstone's 4-3 loss to Brisbane 2 on Monday.