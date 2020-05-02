First weekend of freedom will give you chills
THE mercury is set to drop even further today after southeast Queenslanders woke up to a chilly morning yesterday caused by a powerful cold front passing across the state.
Roma was the coldest place in Queensland, as minimum temperatures plummeted by 15C.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jonty Hall said cool conditions were expected into the middle of next week.
"The overnight minimums will drop away... but very similar days really with similar wind speeds," he said.
"There is plenty of sunshine around, but there still will be a fair bit of this westerly breeze - the best bet, like on a typical winters day, will be to get out of the wind and into the sunshine."
Brisbane is expected to experience a 10C minimum and 24C maximum today and tomorrow. Frost is forecast in the state's southern interior.
A strong cold front is sweeping across Qld today, bringing wet, windy conditions & risk of severe storms to the southeast. Cold, dry air will push through the state over the next few days in its wake - animation shows minimum temps expected.— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 30, 2020
Warnings: https://t.co/6FOekmuXDY pic.twitter.com/I8nU0AlIt8
Gold Coast girl Zali Ledek, 6, will rug up with her family this weekend for their planned back yard campout.
Mother Kristy Ledek, 38, said: "We will be pulling out the beanies and the ugg boots.
"We'll have a campfire and we'll sleep in the camper van."
Chilly weekend
BRISBANE
Saturday: 10-24C
Sunday: 10-24C
Monday: 10C-25C
STANTHORPE
Saturday: 1-15C
Sunday: 2-15C
Monday: -1C-19C
GOLD COAST
Saturday: 8-23C
Sunday: 8-23C
Monday: 10-23C
SUNSHINE COAST
Saturday: 11-24C
Sunday: 10-24C
Monday: 12-23C
