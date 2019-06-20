First look: Adani construction begins

LESS than a week after getting the green light from the State Government, the controversial Adani mega coalmine has finally begun construction.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the first pictures of the stage-two works kicking off earlier this week, as about 60 workers fired up bulldozers and graders to start building an access road at the Galilee Basin mine site.

Earthmoving equipment starts construction of a mine access road at the Adani Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

An Adani spokeswoman said workers had started surveying and grading and would soon begin fencing, geotechnical work, water management and clearing.

"All activities are being conducted safely and in line with Adani Mining's environmental requirements, including having wildlife spotters onsite monitoring all construction activity," she said, adding that work would ramp up in the coming weeks.

The mine access road at Adani’s Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin starts to take shape after bulldozers and graders fired into action earlier this week.

"We remain committed to Townsville and Rockhampton as the primary hubs of employment for the Carmichael Project, with regions such as the Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, Charters Towers and Gladstone also benefiting from work packages and employment opportunities for our project," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who was in Rockhampton yesterday, said she was watching closely to see that new jobs went to workers from the local communities.

"I want to see people in regional communities getting regional jobs," she said.