Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Movies

First trailer for Top Gun sequel drops

by Bronte Coy
19th Jul 2019 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:08 AM

 

TOM Cruise has delighted fans at the San Diego Comic-Con with a surprise appearance to drop the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor, 57, turned up at the end of the Terminator: Dark Fate panel, telling the crowd: "I felt it was my responsibility to deliver for you."

In the trailer for the much-hyped sequel, Cruise's character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, is shown being told by a high-ranking official (played by Ed Harris) that he's "a dinosaur."

 

 

Cruise returns as Maverick.
Cruise returns as Maverick.

Fans of the 1986 original will be thrilled to see that the new instalment appears to stay true to the heart of the story: exhilarating high-flying stunts, bomber jackets, and those iconic Ray-Ban sunglasses.

 

Plus, the motorbike’s back.
Plus, the motorbike’s back.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, while Only the Brave star Miles Teller joins the cast as 

 

The sneak peek certainly whipped fans into an excited frenzy online.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top Gun: Maverick was originally scheduled for release this year, but has been pushed back to 2020 to allow for extra editing on the iconic flight sequences.

 

Ed Harris plays a high-ranking official.
Ed Harris plays a high-ranking official.

More Stories

editors picks movies tom cruise top gun top gun 2 top gun sequel

Top Stories

    Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    premium_icon Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    Crime A CLASS action seeking more than $100 million from Gladstone Ports Corporation could come to a sudden halt - or set a precedent in Queensland law.

    REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves in Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves in Gladstone

    Crime Find out which suburbs were hit in the past two weeks.

    GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

    premium_icon GCSS help raise funds for diabetes research

    News Helping JDRF fund research into type 1 diabetes

    Mission to Seafarers Gladstone on world map

    premium_icon Mission to Seafarers Gladstone on world map

    News Recognised as one of the best seafarer centres in the world