First timer's quality catch at HookUp

GOOD FISH: Mark Simpkins with a nice blue salmon he caught on day one of HookUp.

IT MIGHT not have been the biggest fish caught at the Boyne Tannum HookUp but a blue salmon is always a welcome fish during a competition.

Mark Simpkins landed the quality fish on a Gold Atomic lure near Tide Island, working the broken water with his lure.

"It's a pretty good fish, I was happy with it,” he said.

"I got him on 10-pound light, so he put up a pretty reasonable fight.”

Mark said he usually fished pretty light.

"I don't fish really heavy at all for any fish,” he said.

"When I was younger it was all about the feed but now not so much, it's really just about the fun of it.”

This HookUp is the first one for Mark.

"I normally fish out at Yeppoon, I usually fish at the reef outside,” he said.

"So this was my first comp here, it's been really good.”

Mark landed the blue salmon on Friday morning after he had to change his fishing tactics.

"It didn't really work out for us too much, so we decided to head outside instead,” he said.

"We were just trying to find a bit of flat ground but it was hard as it was quite lumpy out there.

"We just wanted to find a nice sweeping edge.”

Mark will fish the whole weekend, and is targeting barramundi.

There were plenty of nice blue salmon caught throughout the first two days of competition.

The salmon are part of the dead fish weigh-in section of the competition.

There have been reports of salmon being landed throughout the region's estuary systems too.