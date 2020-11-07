First-timers excited to be part of CQ touch carnival

Coach Adam Lovett and the Norville State School team that is competing for the first time at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton.

THE Norville State School under-12 girls team scored a good win in their opening game at the Rockhampton Touch Association’s Red Rooster Junior Carnival today.

It is the first time the Bundaberg outfit has been to the carnival and it will likely not be their last, according to coach Adam Lovett.

“I’d say we’ll definitely be bringing the girls back next year,” Lovett said.

“It’s very good competition here. The last competition we played was a schools competition so this is another step up playing against rep teams and players with a bit more experience.”

A total of 107 boys and girls teams are taking part in the two-day carnival at the Cyril Connell Fields.

They are competing in four age divisions – under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-17.

After their opening 6-1 win against St Peter’s Constellation, Norville were beaten 3-nil by Mackay Thunder.

A total of 107 boys and girls teams are taking part in the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton this weekend. Photo: Jann Houley

Lovett said there had been limited opportunities for the team to play together this year due to COVID-19 so the Rockhampton carnival was a great opportunity for them to do that.

“It’s also a chance for the girls to learn a lot more about the game of touch and just improve each time they play,” he said.

“That’ve done that from the first game to the second game so hopefully they keep doing that and they just have fun together.

“It’s a great atmosphere, a great carnival and the girls are really enjoying it.”

The action continues this afternoon, with the last round of fixtures at 5.30pm, and resumes at 8am tomorrow.