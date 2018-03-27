Menu
BRANCHING OUT: The Gladstone Horse Performance Club is expanding into events and competitions.
First time ranching clinic at Gladstone horse club

Julia Bartrim
by
27th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

IT'S good practice for your horse before mustering a real cow.

Next week, the Gladstone Horse Performance Club will hold a ranching clinic complete with mechanical cow.

Felicity Mitchell, club president, said it's the first time such a clinic will be held at the GHPC grounds.

The mechanical cow, for those not in the know, is "a bag on a string that runs up and down," Ms Mitchell said.

"It mimics a cow and we teach horses how to track it,"

Ms Mitchell said ranching, a traditional American cowboy practice, was becoming increasingly popular in central Queensland.

"It's taken off, it's a low cost, nice easy and uncomplicated sport, not the glitz and glamour of your traditional showing," she said.

"We have people all around central Queensland getting right into it."

Ms Mitchell said the club was looking to provide members with more events and hopefully competitions as well.

Ranch riding is a relatively new event for Australia.

It was developed from the roles of a working horse out on a ranch or station.

It involves a 'pattern class', where a horse and rider must carry out a series of manoeuvres that simulate the manoeuvres a working horse would make when out on the job.

Want to try ranching out? The clinic is on April 7 from 8am-6pm and run by Just Say Whoa Horsemanship. The cost is $150 for non-members. Bring your own horse.

