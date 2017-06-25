First-time Mt Larcom Show entrants honoured with prize

TEARS OF JOY: Katirina Peck embraces her winning heifer, Halo, at the Mt Larcom Show 2017.

Katirina Peck, lab technician by day, farmer by night, is passionate about her cattle.

This year she entered her nine-month-old honey coloured heifer - Halo in the Mount Larcom show.

When Halo won second prize, Mrs Peck couldn't contain her tears of joy as she embraced her pride and joy.

This was the first time the Peck's entered their cattle in the show for judging.

Halo, said Mrs Peck is a "friendly, good natured” Charbray heifer.

She's a hybrid, meaning she has "greater vigour, bigger bones and a nicer shape”.

As well as competing in the show, Mrs Peck and her family manned the 'guess the weight of the bull' stall.

Last year they brought an Angus Brahman mix, but they try to bring in a different breed of bull each year, she explained. This year's bull was a Charbray.

11 years ago Mrs Peck and her husband, David, purchased 550 acres of farmland in Mount Larcom.

"I'd never owned cows before ... didn't know anything about cows” she said.

The family purchased Brahman cows to begin with because they are lower maintenance, but they couldn't afford to buy the Brahmans outright.

"[To begin with] we put them on lay by,” she said.

"For our country which is all hills and rocks, the best cattle are Brahmans compared to the pickier, little fluffy breeds,” she said.

Over the years Mrs Peck and her partner built steel cattle yards and developed a rotational grazing schedule for their cattle.

"Rotation is the key ... move them [the cattle] around,” she said.

When asked what her tips were for making money running cattle she said some of the large properties make money but for her, "cattle you just love, you don't make money out of cattle”.

For Mrs Peck, the show is a family affair and an opportunity to "get together and have a yarn” with loved ones.

Her aunt Margie McArdle also performs at the show each year doing free bush poetry recitals.