First-time ice offender used drug to deal with injury

A Gladstone man who was on his way home from fixing his mate’s mower was found with a point of methamphetamine. File photo.

A first-time drug offender was busted with methamphetamine and drug items in his underwear, a court has heard.

Alan David Oliver Cotter, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a dangerous drug.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Cotter’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 11, at 5.25pm, Cotter was intercepted in Gladstone’s CBD on his way home from fixing his friend’s mower.

Cotter, a trade assistant, was nervous about being breath tested, however, returned a negative blood-alcohol reading.

Police developed a suspicion about Cotter’s behaviour and detained him and his vehicle for a search.

Police located a small clip-seal bag which contained a point (0.1 grams) of methamphetamine and a needle and syringe in Cotter’s underwear.

When questioned as to why he was in possession of the drug, Cotter said he used it to cope with a workplace injury after his medication stopped working eight months ago.

Mr Manthey said drug diversion was an option given Cotter’s lack of criminal history and no previous drug offences.

Cotter was enrolled in drug diversion and entered into a six-month good behaviour bond with a $400 recognisance.

The drug material was forfeited to the Crown for destruction.

