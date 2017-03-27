First time Bikini Diva celebrates four big wins

Gladstone's Jodie Davison (centre, blue bikini) competes next to Calliope's Cassy Miller (right, yellow bikini) at the ICN Gladstone Tropix bodybuilding competition.

AFTER 18 weeks of intense training and clean eating, body builder Jodie Davison celebrated her astounding ICN Gladstone Tropix wins with a Domino's pizza.

The 21-year-old local beat competitors from all over Queensland to take out first place across four categories, in what was her first ever competition.

Jodie won Miss Bikini Diva First Timers Class 2, Miss Bikini Diva Under 21, Miss Bikini Diva Novice Class 2 and Miss Bikini Diva Open Class 2.

"I'd been doing bootcamps for a while and decided I needed a goal to work towards, so I signed up for the competition,” Jodie said.

"I didn't expect to get a single medal, let alone win four.”

The QAL worker certainly made sacrifices, training seven to eight times a week and living off mostly chicken, tuna and vegetables for more than four months.

She said hours of work also went into perfecting her posing technique, with coach Whitney-Rae Freyling passing on her expert knowledge.

Gladstone's Jazz Robson (middle) was another competition stand out.

Whitney organised the event and said it was a great success.

"It outweighed all our expectations,” she said.

"We are over the moon with the response.”

Other locals to win included Christopher Kellow, Luke Tennant, Cassy Miller, Jodie Lyon and Jazz Robson.