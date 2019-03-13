Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thai fish cakes.
Thai fish cakes.
Food & Entertainment

First taste of Thai cuisine makes memory to last lifetime

by MAGGIE COOPER, WEEKEND COOK
13th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I still remember the first time I tasted Thai food, in a restaurant in Sydney in the mid-80s. The flavours were fresh and exciting after decades of overly sweet, Westernised suburban Cantonese.

I don't recall other Asian offerings until much later, when I discovered Burmese, Cambodian and Vietnamese delights. I remain a huge fan.

I started making these delicious Thai fish cakes, or tod mun pla, not long after I tried them in that long-ago restaurant; and they are easy to make.

This recipe is based on the one I used back then; it was originally created by Mogens Bay Esbensen but it has evolved from there.

THAI FISH CAKES

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 small red capsicum, seeded and pith removed, chopped; 3 finely chopped birds-eye chillies, seeds removed, divided; 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed; small piece fresh ginger, grated; 2 stalks fresh lemon grass (white section only), crushed and chopped; 1 tbsp fish sauce; 500g firm white fish fillets, skinned, boned and diced (try snapper, trevally or ling); 1/3 cup coconut cream; 1 large free-range egg; 125g snake beans; oil, for frying; 1 small lebanese cucumber, peeled and diced; 1 tbsp sugar; 2 tbsp white vinegar; 1 tbsp chopped spanish onion or green onion

METHOD

Process capsicum, two of the chillies, garlic, ginger, lemon grass and fish sauce in a blender until a paste is formed. Add fish, coconut cream and egg to paste and process until smooth. Stir in finely sliced beans, cover and refrigerate for at least two hours, preferably overnight.

Place cucumber, sugar, remaining chilli and chopped onion in a small bowl and stir to combine; cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Using an ice-cream scoop, form balls of the paste and flatten slightly. Heat oil in a large frypan over medium-high heat. Cook three or four at a time until golden, turning once. Keep warm while you cook the remainder. Serve immediately with pickled cucumber sauce.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

maggie cooper recipe thai thai fish cakes weekend cook
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Firefighters praised for response to Toolooa house fire

    premium_icon Firefighters praised for response to Toolooa house fire

    Breaking GLADSTONE firefighters have been praised for their efforts in tough conditions after they were quick to extinguish a house fire at Toolooa today.

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:15 PM
    UPDATE: Damage done by severe thunderstorm

    premium_icon UPDATE: Damage done by severe thunderstorm

    News GLADSTONE was smashed with a hard and fast storm overnight

    Committal date set for Calliope double homicide accused

    premium_icon Committal date set for Calliope double homicide accused

    News Calliope Caravan Park homicide accused to stay behind bars

    Weekend in watch-house was drink driver's nightmare

    premium_icon Weekend in watch-house was drink driver's nightmare

    News "...the last few days have been the worst experience of his life.”