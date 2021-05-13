Daniel Rioli has fronted up to Tigers training this morning, sporting the black eye he copped during Saturday evening's nightclub fracas.

The Richmond forward received two stitches under his eye after being struck by a patron at Club Yo Yo on Saturday night.

Wearing a black New York Yankees cap and blue sweater, Rioli was met at Punt Road by waiting TV crews.

Daniel Rioli arrives at training with a black eye. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

His teammate Shai Bolton broke his wrist after helping defend Rioli, who was struck when defending his girlfriend over offensive comments made by a fellow nightclub patron.

The Tigers take on GWS at Marvel Stadium this weekend.

It comes after Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield said he felt sympathy for Rioli and Shai Bolton , saying AFL players often have to deal with "dickheads … looking for a reaction."

Dangerfield, who is also AFL Players Association president, said players deserve the right to be able to go out and about without being harassed by members of the public.

Rioli faces the media as he walks into the ground. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

While he said players by and large had a good relationship with the public, there was a small element who wanted to cause trouble.

"The challenges are, especially when you go out and you are letting your hair down after a stressful week, is that you are dealing with dickheads that pull out their phones at a nightclub and are just trying to film something to put on social media," Dangerfield said on SEN.

Originally published as First pictures: Battered Rioli appears at training