MASTERS: Gladstone-based Capricornia Barbarians will be competing in the A Mile in their Shoes Whitsunday Tropical Masters Cup in 2016. Supplied
MASTERS: Gladstone-based Capricornia Barbarians will be competing in the A Mile in their Shoes Whitsunday Tropical Masters Cup in 2016. Supplied
AFL

First of several AFL Masters games on the cards

NICK KOSSATCH
by
10th Jul 2019 2:46 PM
AUSSIE RULES: Those who have retired from playing in the AFL Capricornia competition last year and who have second thoughts on coming back, can do so in a slightly different form of competition.

Capricornia Barbarians are on the lookout for players 35 years and older to help form an AFL Masters competition in Central Queensland.

AFL Barbarian's masters carnival at BITS oval, Boyne Island. Capricornia Barbarians vs Townsville. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer
AFL Barbarian's masters carnival at BITS oval, Boyne Island. Capricornia Barbarians vs Townsville. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer

There will be a practice match at Rockhampton's Stenlake Park at 2pm on Saturday and numbers have been encouraging according to organiser Darren 'DJ' Lawson.

"The main reason for this is to try and get the Barbarians back up and running and to play regular games in the area and also travel to carnivals throughout the state as we did once,” Lawson said.

AFL Barbarian's masters carnival at BITS oval, Boyne Island. Capricornia Barbarians vs Townsville. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer
AFL Barbarian's masters carnival at BITS oval, Boyne Island. Capricornia Barbarians vs Townsville. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer Christopher Chan

Prospective players who are interested can call Lawson on 0439838822 or express interest on the Capricornia Barbarians Facebook site.

"This is a chance for the guys who still want to have a crack and lace up their boots back up and relive past glories, have a laugh and have a beer at the end of the game,” Lawson said.

