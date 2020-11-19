Menu
Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said this weekend's Open Air Beats Concert will be the first of its kind in Queensland.
‘First of its kind’: Huge open air concert for Gladstone

Jacobbe Mcbride
19th Nov 2020 10:57 AM
GLADSTONE Regional Council has made a decision not to change the format of this weekend’s Air Beats Open Air Concert.

Despite the fact Queenslanders can now stand and dance in crowds at festivals, Mayor Matt Burnett said the Festival would go ahead as planned.

“Capacity for the venue remains unchanged, so the format and ticketing structure will remain the same,” Cr Burnett said.

The festival’s format is the first of its kind in Queensland and will involve social groups or families, up to five people, having an exclusive ‘Beat Box’ to sit in while watching the concert.

Cr Burnett said the festival’s format would remain unchanged, which meant Gladstone residents could get excited about seeing ARIA Award winners and other homegrown talent.

“It is worth noting that Air Beats will be the first full-length concert performed by Sheppard since February,” he said.

There are still tickets available to the festival, which GRC sought inspiration for from successful open air concerts in the United Kingdom.

Tickets are charged per beat box, with pricing ranging from $130 per box for silver tier seating ($26 per person for a group of five) up to $200 per box for double platinum tier seating ($40 per person for a group of five).

Pricing differs depending on the location of the beat box in relation to the stage.

“Sale of Beat Boxes to Saturday’s concert are near capacity and Friday’s concert is selling fast,” Cr Burnett said.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

