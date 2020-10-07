First of its kind firetruck gifted to Gladstone station

Gladstone Fire and Rescue station was one of seven stations across Queensland that received the groundbreaking appliance.

Gladstone Fire and Rescue station was one of seven stations across Queensland that received the groundbreaking appliance.

GLADSTONE firefighters will have an added advantage this bushfire season, with a brand new $1.8 million firetruck.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Gladstone Station acting station officer Justin Corry said the new truck would help put out fires in factories and high-rises, as well as perform rescues from high places.

“(The CAPA) has an on-board water supply of 1200 litres as well as foam supply and a 5500 pump capacity we can use,” Mr Corry said.

“We can use the high point with a water monitor to produce a high point for factory fires, any sort of high rise fires or to perform rescues from elevated positions such as evacuating people from buildings.”

Mr Corry said firefighters required 80 hours of training before they could use the truck.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vehicles were fitted with ladders that could extend 32 metres vertically, 11 metres across and could carry a maximum of 500kg.

Onboard the new Queensland Fire and Rescue Gladstone Station's CAPA (Combination Aerial Pumping Appliance) firetruck.

The CAPA was the first of its kind in Queensland, combining a full crew of four firefighters with aerial capability.

The CAPAs, worth a combined $12.6 million, were also handed over to the Toowoomba, Mackay, Surfers Paradise, Wishart, Chermside and Kemp Place Fire and Rescue Stations.

The trucks replaced the existing Telescopic Aerial Pumps across the state.