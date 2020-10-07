Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Fire and Rescue station was one of seven stations across Queensland that received the groundbreaking appliance.
Gladstone Fire and Rescue station was one of seven stations across Queensland that received the groundbreaking appliance.
News

First of its kind firetruck gifted to Gladstone station

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 2:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLADSTONE firefighters will have an added advantage this bushfire season, with a brand new $1.8 million firetruck.

Gladstone Fire and Rescue station was one of seven stations across Queensland that received the groundbreaking appliance.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Gladstone Station acting station officer Justin Corry said the new truck would help put out fires in factories and high-rises, as well as perform rescues from high places.

Gladstone Fire and Rescue station was one of seven stations across Queensland that received the groundbreaking appliance.
Gladstone Fire and Rescue station was one of seven stations across Queensland that received the groundbreaking appliance.

“(The CAPA) has an on-board water supply of 1200 litres as well as foam supply and a 5500 pump capacity we can use,” Mr Corry said.

“We can use the high point with a water monitor to produce a high point for factory fires, any sort of high rise fires or to perform rescues from elevated positions such as evacuating people from buildings.”

Gladstone Fire and Rescue station was one of seven stations across Queensland that received the groundbreaking appliance.
Gladstone Fire and Rescue station was one of seven stations across Queensland that received the groundbreaking appliance.

Mr Corry said firefighters required 80 hours of training before they could use the truck.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vehicles were fitted with ladders that could extend 32 metres vertically, 11 metres across and could carry a maximum of 500kg.

Onboard the new Queensland Fire and Rescue Gladstone Station's CAPA (Combination Aerial Pumping Appliance) firetruck.
Onboard the new Queensland Fire and Rescue Gladstone Station's CAPA (Combination Aerial Pumping Appliance) firetruck.

The CAPA was the first of its kind in Queensland, combining a full crew of four firefighters with aerial capability.

The CAPAs, worth a combined $12.6 million, were also handed over to the Toowoomba, Mackay, Surfers Paradise, Wishart, Chermside and Kemp Place Fire and Rescue Stations.

The trucks replaced the existing Telescopic Aerial Pumps across the state.

bushfire season capa firetruck gladstone fire and rescue station queensland fire and rescue services
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      The great doggy doo dilemma

      The great doggy doo dilemma
      • 7th Oct 2020 1:44 PM

      Top Stories

        Afternoon joyride lands man in court

        Premium Content Afternoon joyride lands man in court

        News A Gladstone L-plater drove after smoking a bong and he was caught.

        Gladstone Gladiators’ superfish shine at State Titles

        Premium Content Gladstone Gladiators’ superfish shine at State Titles

        News “It was great for them to go away and get these results, they are all pretty hard...

        Battery acid scare for woman at Agnes Water

        Premium Content Battery acid scare for woman at Agnes Water

        News Paramedics were called to a residence at the coastal town this morning.

        Facility that discharged cyanide into harbour given restart

        Premium Content Facility that discharged cyanide into harbour given restart

        News “It’s just sour for me, I just don’t feel comfortable with it because of the...