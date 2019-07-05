Menu
FIRST NATIONS: Flag Marshall Stephen Mills and Gooreng Gooreng elder Richard Johnson getting the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Flags ready for the NAIDOC Flag Raise Ceremony. Glen Porteous
News

First Nations raising flags for NAIDOC week

by Glen Porteous
5th Jul 2019 12:30 PM
THE South Gladstone Rotary NAIDOC flag-raising ceremony will help launch NAIDOC 2019, a week-long celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Gooreng Gooreng elder Richard Johnson said the ceremony would be significant for everyone involved.

"I consider it to be a good community move and allows for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to join hands with our European brothers and sisters,” Mr Johnson said.

"(We are) keeping alive our culture with these flags flying in this spot.”

Flag marshall Stephen Mills said the flagpoles were for ceremonial purposes.

The ceremony will be held 8am, Sunday, corner of Dawson Highway and Glenlyon St.

