The service will be the first of its kind in Gladstone.
Health

First male DV victim support service to launch in Gladstone

Jacobbe McBride
30th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
Gladstone Port Corporation has announced it is supporting the Gladstone’s Women’s Health Centre battle the scourge of domestic violence.

GPC are pledging $2000 worth of funding towards the region’s first male victim support service.

The funding is part of GPC’s Community Investment Program which aims to provide social, economic and environmental support to the community.

Statistics show rates of domestic violence increased across the state during the COVID-19 lockdown with family violence services like the Gladstone Women’s Health Centre working hard to support women and their families.

Manager Joanne Lewis said her team was in the process of developing a support system for male victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“This new project will be a first for Gladstone and the donation from GPC will help get it off the ground,” Ms Lewis said.

People, Community and Sustainability General Manger Rowen Winsor said a lot of local families turned to the Gladstone’s Women’s Health Centre for help.

“The community funding program provides a valuable platform to engage with and support the community organisations in which we operate,” Ms Winsor said.

“Supporting groups like the Women’s Health Centre is important, especially in these unprecedented times.”

Each financial year, GPC invests in vital community projects like the Gladstone Women’s Health Centre to support the health of the region.

