FIRST LOOK: Waterfront restaurant ready for dine-ins and takeaways

A NEW waterfront cafe has found a clever way to celebrate its grand opening, while abiding by 10 person dining-in rules.

Flavours Marina owner Janelle Noonan said they were excited to greet their first customers on Friday, even though it will be very different to how they envisioned.

“We’re a little nervous but we’re so excited, the staff is ready to go,” Ms Noonan said.

Ms Noonan said residents will be able to dine-in and enjoy the opening day festivities.

Savour the Flavour Owner Janelle Noonan and Business Manager Kara Delaney.

But if the 10-customer limit is filled, residents won’t miss out, with takeaway picnic baskets also being offered.

“They can take the basket down to the lawn or head down to the park and bring the basket back as they finish,” Ms Noonan said.

She said some baskets would be filled with salads and sides and cryovaced meat so residents can take it home and “show off” by cooking it on their own barbecue.

Picnic baskets with menu items are available for takeaway if you order in advance.

Flavours Marina is the latest venture for the experienced caterer and Savour the Flavour owner.

She said the licensed cafe and restaurant would have a focus on fresh produce and would offer vegan and gluten free options.

Some of the food items that is available on the menu dine in and takeaway at Flavours Marina

Gladstone Ports Corporation people, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said GPC was excited to see a cafe back at the marina.

“This is great for marina users and our visiting boaties … the cafe will really lift the precinct to the next level,” she said.

FIRST LOOK: Sneak peak what inside's Flavours Marina restaurant when it opens on Thursday

Ms Noonan said from July the venue would also offer live music on Sunday afternoons.

“So you’ll be sitting here having a couple of beers with a bucket of prawns and jalapeño poppers … watching the world go by,” she said.

The menu will be published tonight on Facebook.

The venue is open Monday to Wednesday from 6am – 4pm and open for dinner Thursday to Saturday until 11pm.

The shopfront at Flavours Marina where locals can pick up necessities.

For takeaway or picnic orders, call 0419 226 640, 24 hours in advance.

https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/news/exciting-new-waterfront-restaurant-at-the-gladston/3942113/

https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/news/waterfront-restaurant-planning-to-open-with-a-bang/3986719/