FIRST LOOK: Ubobo art project takes shape

A NEW historical art installation at Ubobo is expected to draw tourists to the Boyne Valley.

The Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre has revealed the first mock-up design for a Ubobo soldier settlement street art project after receiving RADF funding earlier this month.

Secretary and artist Anne Huth came up with the design and said the project had been in the works since last year.

“At the moment we are just in the design stage but it will be fantastic once it’s all complete,” Ms Huth said.

The artwork will be located at the township’s rail corridor and will celebrate Ubobo’s soldier settler history.

Alongside the street art will be a covered display of a horse-drawn cart that was presented to the Discovery Centre by Rodney Hammond earlier this year.

Ms Huth said her favourite part of the project had been making the design for the life-size diorama, which will feature a soldier settler family arriving at Ubobo station. The diorama will made from laser cut metal.

While the township is excited to have its first street art project, Ms Huth said it would be a while until it was finished.

“We’re hoping to have it finished next April so we could celebrate it alongside the centenary, which was postponed this year,” she said.