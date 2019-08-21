Menu
A curmudgeonly Richard Roxburgh in Go!
Movies

First look trailer at Aussie go-kart movie

by Wenlei Ma
21st Aug 2019 11:50 AM

ROADSHOW has revealed the first trailer for upcoming Australian movie, Go!

A teen-focused story set in the world of go kart racing, the movie stars Richard Roxburgh, Dan Wyllie, Frances O'Connor and William Lodder.

 

 

The movie follows Jack (Lodder), a teenage boy who moves with his mother (O'Connor) to a small town in WA. Jack, despite not having his driver's licence, has a tendency to take his mother's car and do doughnuts in carparks.

When he's invited to a birthday party at the local go kart track, he discovers a taste for speed.

His natural talent is noticed by Patrick (Roxburgh), the owner of the track and a former racer. But Patrick has to teach Jack to control his recklessness if the teen has any chance of winning the national championships, and defeating arrogant rival Dean (Cooper Van Grootel).

 

Revhead
Revhead

 

‘Be patient, grasshopper’
‘Be patient, grasshopper’

 

The family friendly Go! is very much drawing from the vibe of The Karate Kid, with its mentee-mentor core relationship and a villainous adversary.

Director Owen Trevor shot on location in southwest Western Australia, from a script by Steve Worland. It features stunning images of the coast.

Go! will premiere at CinefestOz next week and will be released nationally in cinemas on January 16.

aussie movie australian film go kart

    • 21st Aug 2019 11:00 AM