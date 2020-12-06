FIRST LOOK: Plans for Gladstone’s new manufacturing school

Drawings of the proposed CQUniversity School of Manufacturing to be built in Gladstone.

DETAILED PLANS for the new CQUniversity school of manufacturing have been revealed in a development application lodged with the Gladstone Regional Council.

The application was lodged on December 1 for an extension to the university’s education facility.

The plans show the school is to be built on Bryan Jordan Dr on the riverbank down the road from the existing CQUniversity Gladstone Marina Campus.

The building would include space for metal fabrication, specialised labs, advanced instrumentation, 3D printing along with general teaching space.

The building would also include new parking spaces and a new driveway.

A footpath is under construction by Gladstone Ports Corporation which would connect the proposed development to the existing campus.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd previously said work would begin on site in January 2021, and the centre was expected to be operational by February 2022.

“Construction of the new CQUniversity School of Mining and Manufacturing will create an estimated 311 local jobs, including 114 in Gladstone, and inject millions of dollars into the Flynn economy,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Thousands of Flynn residents work in the manufacturing sector or in jobs that support the sector, so we know how important manufacturing jobs are to the region.

“The new school will support Queenslanders to get an education that leads to a career in the manufacturing industry.”

Associate Vice President Gladstone and Wide Bay Regions Luke Sinclair said the new facility would help advance manufacturing in Gladstone and beyond.

“It will facilitate greater linkages between the university, our students, our researchers and industry,” Mr Sinclair said.

