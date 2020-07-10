First look: Inside the new all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant
A NEW Tannum Sands buffet restaurant is offering teenagers after-school work when it opens at the end of the month.
Tannum Buffet Chinese Cuisine has recently moved into the space where the old Subway used to be on Hampton Dr.
Owner May Wu said she was excited to open her third restaurant in the region, after operating two other restaurants in New Auckland and Calliope.
“When we were in New Auckland, a customer from Tannum Sands asked why I don’t I open a restaurant in (Tannum Sands),” Ms Wu said.
“A lot of customers have been asking me when we are opening.”
Ms Wu said she has two employee vacancies, and was open to hiring young teens looking for after school and weekend work.
“They don’t need much experience,” she said.
The restaurant offers an all-you-can-eat buffet menu for takeaway and dine ins, with seafood, soup, stir fry noodles, chow mein and dessert as some items on the menu.
Customers can order dine in or takeaway from the menu or buffet.
Ms Wu said the restaurant is expected to open July 22.
Send your resume applications to wumay200@gmail.com or in person at 97 Hampton Drive, Tannum Sands.