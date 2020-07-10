FIRST LOOK: ‘Incredible’ $30,000 nightclub renovations

FIRST LOOK: The Office upstairs at MiePlace Nightclub has undergone substantial renovations as they prepare to fully reopen.

A GLADSTONE nightclub owner is keen to see patrons have more freedom on their nights out as he coordinates a $30,000 renovation.

MiePlace owner of six years Aodhan McCann has not rested on his laurels during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He got cracking on the renovation before the club was forced to close in March.

"We have done a big renovation in the stairwell to upstairs," Mr McCann said.

"we have tried to flow that into the room and we are part way through the renovation.

"It has come a long way and is really looking good, in time we will complete the rest of it with the ideas in my head."

NEW: Illuminations on the staircase leading up to The Office.

He said the State Government's announcement yesterday that restrictions will ease for night clubs from July 10 was a positive for the business.

"We are currently operating with a capacity of 60 people in three different areas and trying to maintain people in those areas has been quite difficult," Mr McCann said.

"We have closed a few times just because people have gotten to the point where they are not listening, I would rather close than be shut down.

"But with the new ruling people can order from the bar, the three separate areas become one again and we'll be opening adult entertainment upstairs for stage three."

REFRESH: MiePlace Nightclub owner Aodhan McCann said the renovations he has overseen to ‘The Office’ are progressing very well.

He said it was fantastic to be back in business as despite being closed the club still had bills to pay.

For the movers and shakers in town who like to strut their stuff on the dancefloor, they will have to wait a little longer.

FIRST LOOK: No expense has been spares as marble surfaces and illuminated stair cases will greet punters upon their entry to the newly renovated Office.

"It is a case of when the government allows us to open those dance floors but for now they are still saying no," he said.

"But as the Premier said you can still listen to the music.

"At least at this stage we have the karaoke running downstairs with regular bar service and the girls dancing upstairs."