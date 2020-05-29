FIRST LOOK: East Shores 1B nears finish line

The view from the waterfront cafe Auckland House at GPC's East Shores 1B development.

THE finishing touches are being put on Gladstone’s new waterfront development, and while the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the planned opening date, work on the site hasn’t stopped.

Curiosity is growing about what’s behind the fence at Gladstone Ports Corporation’s East Shores 1B and acting CEO Craig Walker said it’s not uncommon to see people trying to peek through.

He confirmed the finishing line is getting close and an opening date is likely in coming months.

“We know that the COVID pandemic is restricting us from having big gatherings so the formal opening that we had planned for around this time, we’ll defer that for now,” he said.

“We’ll finish off and we’ll finish off properly, and probably around about August will be the time we’ll be looking to open the park.”

Inside the waterfront cafe Auckland House at GPC's East Shores 1B development

As well as the new waterfront cafe Auckland House that will be operated by the team behind Gladstone’s Lightbox Wine and Espresso Bar, the site includes a new cruise ship terminal, public open-air bootcamp and outdoor cinema.

The outdoor cinema at GPC's East Shores 1B development.

There are barbecue facilities, picnic spots and historical pointers to Gladstone’s maritime and industrial past dotted throughout the park.

It will be a significant contribution to the city’s green space, with nearly 9000 square metres of grass, 22,000 plants and 400 trees, as well as a kilometre of walking path.

Sails at GPC's East Shores 1B development imprinted with the starting and finishing coordinates for the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

Mr Walker is particularly looking forward to the unrestricted views of Gladstone Harbour from the parklands.

“I’ve been working around ports and been around the world quite a bit, I’ve never been to an area where you can get so close to a major shipping channel,” he said.

During a recent visit, an LNG tanker passed by.

“I can see little kids sitting there with their eyes wide open with their mums and dads, they’ll get that nowhere else in the world,” he said.