Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The view from the waterfront cafe Auckland House at GPC's East Shores 1B development.
The view from the waterfront cafe Auckland House at GPC's East Shores 1B development.
News

FIRST LOOK: East Shores 1B nears finish line

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th May 2020 5:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE finishing touches are being put on Gladstone’s new waterfront development, and while the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the planned opening date, work on the site hasn’t stopped.

Curiosity is growing about what’s behind the fence at Gladstone Ports Corporation’s East Shores 1B and acting CEO Craig Walker said it’s not uncommon to see people trying to peek through.

He confirmed the finishing line is getting close and an opening date is likely in coming months.

“We know that the COVID pandemic is restricting us from having big gatherings so the formal opening that we had planned for around this time, we’ll defer that for now,” he said.

“We’ll finish off and we’ll finish off properly, and probably around about August will be the time we’ll be looking to open the park.”

Inside the waterfront cafe Auckland House at GPC's East Shores 1B development
Inside the waterfront cafe Auckland House at GPC's East Shores 1B development

As well as the new waterfront cafe Auckland House that will be operated by the team behind Gladstone’s Lightbox Wine and Espresso Bar, the site includes a new cruise ship terminal, public open-air bootcamp and outdoor cinema.

The outdoor cinema at GPC's East Shores 1B development.
The outdoor cinema at GPC's East Shores 1B development.

There are barbecue facilities, picnic spots and historical pointers to Gladstone’s maritime and industrial past dotted throughout the park.

It will be a significant contribution to the city’s green space, with nearly 9000 square metres of grass, 22,000 plants and 400 trees, as well as a kilometre of walking path.

Sails at GPC's East Shores 1B development imprinted with the starting and finishing coordinates for the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.
Sails at GPC's East Shores 1B development imprinted with the starting and finishing coordinates for the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

Mr Walker is particularly looking forward to the unrestricted views of Gladstone Harbour from the parklands.

“I’ve been working around ports and been around the world quite a bit, I’ve never been to an area where you can get so close to a major shipping channel,” he said.

During a recent visit, an LNG tanker passed by.

“I can see little kids sitting there with their eyes wide open with their mums and dads, they’ll get that nowhere else in the world,” he said.

Members of the public will be able to use boot camp facilities at GPC's East Shores 1B development.
Members of the public will be able to use boot camp facilities at GPC's East Shores 1B development.
craig walker east shores east shores 1b gpc
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two in hospital after four-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Two in hospital after four-vehicle crash

        News Two people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash near Boyne Island earlier this afternoon.

        Serious crash: Bruce Hwy closed in both directions

        premium_icon Serious crash: Bruce Hwy closed in both directions

        News Three people involved in serious accident south of Rockhampton.

        • 29th May 2020 5:05 PM
        • 1 GreenRiver
        WINTER OUTLOOK: What Gladstone can expect

        premium_icon WINTER OUTLOOK: What Gladstone can expect

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology released their Winter Outlook earlier this week. Find out...

        Counsellor offers therapy to students affected by COVID-19

        premium_icon Counsellor offers therapy to students affected by COVID-19

        News CLARE BOND knows what its like for students who are doing it tough during...