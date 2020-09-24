First look at Nicole’s killer new HBO series

Aussie actresss Nicole Kidman's TV domination continues with the release today of the first official trailer for her new HBO series The Undoing.

Coming to Binge on October 26, the six-part thriller follows upper-class New York City couple, Grace (Kidman), a successful therapist, and her devoted husband, Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. However, overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.

Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing reunites Kidman, also an executive producer on the series, with creator David E. Kelley, after they worked together on HBO's Emmy-winning Big Little Lies.

The new series is part of a successful foray into the world of prestige television for Kidman, who scored rave reviews - and an Emmy - for her work as Celeste in the acclaimed Big Little Lies. She's currently filming the upcoming TV miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers- based on another book by Big Little Lies author Lianne Moriarty - with an all-star cast in Byron Bay.

