First look at jaw-dropping plans for $300m resort
PLANS for an Australian-first $300 million five-star resort at Port Douglas have been revealed with construction to commence as early as January.
Luxury hotel brand Accor and Melbourne-based developer Chiodo Corp have released their jaw-dropping vision for the 253-room Fairmont Port Douglas development, set to become the town's biggest since the Christopher Skase-built Sheraton Grand Mirage.
Chiodo principal Paul Chiodo said the global hotel leader was chosen from a dozen submissions due to its commitment to deliver an environmentally conscious landmark hotel.
Accor Pacific executive Simon McGrath said the Fairmont Port Douglas would bring a new level of luxury and sophistication to one of Australia's "most glamourous resort towns."
"Accor continues to expand its luxury offerings in Australia and, as our first Fairmont, this is going to be a truly special resort," he said.
The plans, released on Wednesday, pay tribute to the World-Heritage listed Daintree Rainforest with the resort centred on "well-being, nature and cultural immersion."
Mr Chiodo said construction of the resort - to include several restaurants and bars, a day spa, treetop walk and panoramic conference and wedding facilities - would start in the first quarter of next year.
"All designed around resort-style pools and built to blend seamlessly with nature," he said.
"Our vision is to deliver an environmental hotel that still encapsulates the hallmarks of a luxury hotel and Accor clearly shares the same passion that we have at Chiodo Corporation for Port Douglas itself."
Mr Chiodo said a celebrity chef-inspired restaurant and bars would be open to Far North residents and tourists.
The five-star resort will join the stable of world-renowned Fairmont Hotels and Resorts and be built at the the former Havana site at 71-85 Port Douglas Road.
