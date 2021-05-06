Menu
Game of Thrones: The Best Scenes EVER
TV

First look at Game of Thrones prequel

by Tiffany Bakker
6th May 2021 5:12 AM

The Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, has unveiled its first official photos.

The highly anticipated series is set 300 years before the events that took place in Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the "Dance of the Dragons."

One of the pictures gives fans a first look at Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen played by Emma D'Arcy and Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Crown star, Matt Smith.

 

Both characters feature the same platinum blonde hair that fans will know from their descendant, the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

The photos feature Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower alongside Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, while another shows Steve Toussaint, as Corlys Velaryon.

 

Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel also star.

In a statement to mark the release of the photos, HBO described the new (old) generation of Targaryens this way. Rhaenyra Targaryen, the network described as, "The king's first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything … but she was not born a man."

 

 

Daemon Targaryen: "The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air."

A second photo shows Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and his daughter Alicent Hightower.

 

Otto is the Hand of the King to the current ruler of Westeros, King Viserys Targaryen.

"Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm," according to HBO's character description.

"As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne."

 

 

Alicent is described by HBO as "the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms." She was raised in the Red Keep, in King's Landing, "close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

The final image shows Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys of House Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake.

 

 

Corlys and his family are from a "Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen," said HBO. "As 'The Sea Snake,' the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world."

 

It comes as Game of Thrones celebrated its 10th anniversary which was marked in Australia by a slew of GoT content - including a reunion featuring the cast - on Foxtel.

House of the Dragon will premiere on Foxtel in Australia in 2022.

 

Originally published as First look at Game of Thrones prequel

