First home buyer hopes 'on the horizon'

POSITIVE SIGNS are emerging on the horizon for Gladstone's housing market according to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ).

Spokeswoman Felicity Moore said there had been positive signs for the past 12 months to two years and the organisation was optimistic the "bottom has been met".

"We think there's a lot of good news coming in and around the Gladstone market at the moment," Ms Moore said.

"It is a really good time for people who are looking to get into the market and own their own home."

She said Gladstone's recovering resources sector was helping the real estate market by creating jobs and opportunity for workers to move into the area.

"Gladstone has an annual median sale price of $305,000, which is a really affordable price point," she said.

The REIQ March 2017, released last week, indicated the recovering coal price was attracting junior miners into Gladstone.

"Gladstone has a market where there is a lot of job growth potential, where there's a lot of opportunity on the horizon," Ms Moore said.

A recent residential report by Herron Todd White, also referenced in the REIQ report, positioned Gladstone's housing market at "6 o'clock on the property clock".

Ms Moore said established homes were the most popular product in the Gladstone market and the most consistent performer for both owner occupiers and investors.

Gladstone remains one of Queensland's smallest and most affordable unit markets.