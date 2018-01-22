First full album and Gladstone music video for rising star

BIG YEAR AHEAD: Hayley Marsten is at the Tamworth Country Music Festival at the moment and will work on a music video to be filmed in Gladstone.

AUSTRALIA will get a glimpse of Gladstone with home-grown country musician Hayley Marsten producing her next music video here.

Marsten received $10,230 through the Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund for the project.

"It's going to be very exciting,” she said.

"My friends who have done my last three videos are flying here for it ... so it will be good to work in Gladstone and with the people who have supported me here.”

This is the first time Marsten will film a video with extras she actually knows.

"It's just really nice to include people who have been supporters of mine for a long time,” she said.

"I obviously want to give back to them and I think this is a fun thing to be a part of.”

Local filmmakers will have the chance to shadow the crew and learn from them during the production of Marsten's video.

Last year was big for the country musician, her EP Lonestar came out in June.

It debuted at number eight on the ARIA Country Charts and number one on the Independent Records Charts.

"That was a pretty special feat to get for an independent artist,” Marsten said.

"Considering it was only my second record I was very pleasantly surprised.”

There is no rest for Marsten who is in the middle of 15 shows in 10 days at the iconic Tamworth Country Music Festival.

"It's (the festival) like a big family reunion because you have all these friends that you know from playing other festivals but you never get to see them because they live in different parts of the country,” she said.

Marsten is preparing for her first "big tour” which will include a show in Gladstone.

Besides that she is working on her debut album.

"There's no rest for the wicked,” she said with a laugh.

"I remember when I put my first EP out I thought that was busy, 'but I'm sure I'll have a break soon' but I haven't really had a proper night's sleep since 2014.”