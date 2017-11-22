Gladstone's first female doctor says goodbye 40+ years later

SHE'LL BE MISSED: Robyn Mawer, with patients Thelma Silver and Julianne Silver, is a 72-year-old doctor from Gladstone.

ROBYN Mawer says she's all hugged out after all the love she's received from the Gladstone community.

Although she would not confirm exactly how long, Dr Mawer has been practising in Gladstone for between 40-50 years.

Dr Mawer finished work in Gladstone about three weeks ago. She began her medical career here in a practice with two other doctors. From there she established her own place on Tank St, which she ran for about 20 years.

Since then she has worked at the Gladstone Central Medical Centre and worked for the past two years at Port Curtis Medical Centre.

"There has been a generational aspect to treating so many families," she said.

"I was actually the first female doctor to come to Gladstone."

Dr Mawer said she'd had a lovely time in the port city.

"It's a different place to what it was when I first started, you don't know as many people now," she said.

"But I've had an incredible practice and an incredible life in Gladstone."

Dr Mawer said she was "hugged out" after receiving so much love from her patients.

While working in Gladstone, Dr Mawer specialised in aged care, skin treatment and was a GP. Another interesting job was being a doctor with the Queensland Police Service.

That involved helping people who had committed or been impacted by crime.

Dr Mawer has moved to Brisbane and, amazingly, at 72 she will start work as a doctor at a medical centre in Hamilton, a Brisbane suburb, this Monday.

"People have actually come down to Brisbane (from Gladstone) to see me and I've had a series of lunches and tea with all these people, generally I've been feted," she said.

Asked why she continued to work, the answer was simple, "otherwise I'll get bored".

Two of Dr Mawer's patients, Thelma Silver and Julianne Silver, both agreed it was sad their long-term doctor was leaving town.

"She's a very good doctor, you weren't in there for five minutes, you were in there for half an hour and the norm is get them in and get them out," Julianne said.

Dr Mawer has been Thelma's doctor for 13 years and Julianne's for 16 years.