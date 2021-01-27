Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Jinto family with their daughter Serafina, who is going into Grade 4 at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School.
The Jinto family with their daughter Serafina, who is going into Grade 4 at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School.
Community

FIRST DAY IN PICS: Gladstone students return to school

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
27th Jan 2021 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Thousands of Gladstone students pulled on their backpacks and tied up their laces for the first day of school for 2021 on Wednesday.

While some students were nervous for their first day back, many were excited to start another year in the classroom.

Off to grade 5 - Alison Harris
Off to grade 5 - Alison Harris

Serafina Jinto started her first day of year four at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School.

She said her favourite thing about the school was learning new things.

Myah Year 1 - Tash Watson
Myah Year 1 - Tash Watson

Tannum Sands State School students Amberlily and Paris Myers said they were keen to see their teachers and friends.

“I’m excited but a little bit nervous,” Paris said.

Grade 1 Eilish & Grade 9 Hamish - Anna Louise
Grade 1 Eilish & Grade 9 Hamish - Anna Louise

Mum Jackie Myers said the preparation for school was “always hectic” but it was an exciting time for her daughters.

Adora- grade 3, Aine - Prep - Selbin Sebastian
Adora- grade 3, Aine - Prep - Selbin Sebastian

“We love school but I’ll miss them, I love keeping them home,” Ms Myers said.

Grade 5 - Adam Hughes
Grade 5 - Adam Hughes
gladstone faces gladstone schools
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Australia Day Family Fun Day

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Australia Day Family Fun Day

        News Hundreds of people were at Gladstone Regional Council’s Australia Day Family Fun Day. Did we spot you there?

        GALLERY: Australia Day at East Shores

        Premium Content GALLERY: Australia Day at East Shores

        News Gladstone families turned out in droves to lap up the warm Australia Day sun at...

        Meet the winners from Council’s Australia Day awards

        Premium Content Meet the winners from Council’s Australia Day awards

        Community Some of Gladstone’s biggest contributors were recognised for their commitment at...

        It's time to manufacture jobs, says Canavan

        Premium Content It's time to manufacture jobs, says Canavan

        Politics Gladstone identified as a key location in a new plan aimed at promoting...