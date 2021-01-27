FIRST DAY IN PICS: Gladstone students return to school

The Jinto family with their daughter Serafina, who is going into Grade 4 at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School.

The Jinto family with their daughter Serafina, who is going into Grade 4 at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School.

Thousands of Gladstone students pulled on their backpacks and tied up their laces for the first day of school for 2021 on Wednesday.

While some students were nervous for their first day back, many were excited to start another year in the classroom.

Off to grade 5 - Alison Harris

Serafina Jinto started her first day of year four at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School.

She said her favourite thing about the school was learning new things.

Myah Year 1 - Tash Watson

Tannum Sands State School students Amberlily and Paris Myers said they were keen to see their teachers and friends.

“I’m excited but a little bit nervous,” Paris said.

Grade 1 Eilish & Grade 9 Hamish - Anna Louise

Mum Jackie Myers said the preparation for school was “always hectic” but it was an exciting time for her daughters.

Adora- grade 3, Aine - Prep - Selbin Sebastian

“We love school but I’ll miss them, I love keeping them home,” Ms Myers said.