First cuts comes as government seeks to save $1.7b

by JESSICA MARSZALEK, DOMANII CAMERON
13th Jun 2019 9:40 AM
More than 100 jobs will effectively disappear, and public servants could be weeded out through voluntary redundancies as the Queensland Government seeks to make $1.7 billion in cuts across its workforce.

"Voluntary redundancies are part of every single EBA that's negotiated between the workforce and the unions and the Government," Ms Trad said yesterday, when asked about the possibility.

"There are voluntary redundancy clauses now in every single EBA."

The Service Priority Review Office has been told to find $200 million in savings next year, rising to $500 million annually as the Government tries to rein in its wages bill, set to hit $25.4 billion in 2019-20 - $1.3 billion more than this year.

Budget papers show fewer positions are already being planned for some departments, including 138 collectively from the West Moreton, Mackay, Torres and Cape and Children's Health Queensland Hospital and Health Services. There are also 40 fewer jobs budgeted within Transport Infrastructure Management and Delivery, 41 to go from Environmental Protective Service, 26 from the Better Planning Department and 13 from Passenger Transport Services.

 

Ms Trad said there were savings to be made across government departments from contracting, outsourcing and from travel budgets.

"We think there is savings to be made and we are determined to make those savings so that Queensland taxpayers know that we are spending their money wisely," Ms Trad said.

It follows a public service review by former QUT vice-chancellor Professor Peter Coaldrake that found a massive hidden, indirect workforce of contractors costing taxpayers $1.5 billion in 2016-17.

The departments that relied most heavily on contractors were Agriculture and Fisheries, Education, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, State Development, Transport and Main Roads, and Health.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington did not say whether she would support public sector cutbacks, arguing she was more interested in service outcomes.

