CRUISE: The P&O Pacific Explorer is headed to Gladstone.
First cruise ship of the year sets sail

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE’S first cruise ship of 2020 is due to arrive at the end of the month, but it is one of just three ships booked in for the year.

The Pacific Explorer is due to dock at Gladstone on January 30 between 10am and 8pm on its route to East Timor, Indonesia and Singapore.

The Feast on East Markets will be on at East Shores while the ship is docked.

Last year there were 14 cruise ship visits however with two P&O cruise ships out of action, this year is not expected to be as big.

In 2018 P&O Cruises announced the Pacific Jewel and the Pacific Eden would leave the fleet in March and April 2019, respectively. In their place the Golden Princess and the Star Princess join the fleet in October this year and the end of 2021.

Both ships have docked in Gladstone during their operation.

Notably, the Pacific Jewel played host to a wedding ceremony in Gladstone when the couple’s plans to be wed in Mooloolaba were cancelled due to poor weather.

