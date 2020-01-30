First cruise ship for 2020 delayed for several hours

THE delay of a cruise ship scheduled to dock at Gladstone today did not deter market stall holders from greeting the first passengers for 2020.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive officer Gus Stedman told The Observer that a technical issue on-board the P & O cruise ship was responsible for the delay, and passengers didn't reach land until about 3pm. With a tight schedule to keep to, he said they would be back on-board by 7pm for an 8pm departure, giving them just four hours in the city. Hearing news of the delay, most stall holders at the Feast on East markets said they planned to stay and greet the passengers.

Jenny Nott of Sea-change Style had travelled from the Sunshine Coast to open her stall.

"We still hope we get to see them and welcome them," she said.

Kerry Young, from Childers, said the markets at Gladstone were always one of her favourites.

"My biggest sales are the locals here," she said.

The Gladstone Men's Shed contingency also planned to stick around.

"We'll be here 'till dark," member Mal Ford said.

All the wares at their stand are made at the shed, and 10 per cent of sales go back into the charity.