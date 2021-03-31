First croc sighting in 2021 at popular Gladstone beach

A recent crocodile sighting in the Gladstone Region comes as a reminder for residents to be “crocwise.”

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services received reports of a crocodile sighting at Lilley’s Beach at the weekend.

It is the first reported sighting this year, following six reports in 2020, nine reports in 2019, eight in 2018 and 11 in 2017.

QPWS has placed signs in the area and the community has been advised not to enter the water.

The signs will remain in place for at least seven days.

The most popular places crocodiles have been spotted in the region includes Boyne River, Calliope River and Gladstone Harbour.

Residents should report all crocodile sightings to 1300 130 372. For more information on being “crocwise”, click here.