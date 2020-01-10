First cousins face prison for having baby together

Michael and Angie started dating after both divorcing their spouses. Source: Facebook

Michael and Angie started dating after both divorcing their spouses. Source: Facebook

At just seven years old, Michael and Angie shared their first clandestine kiss in a dark closest.

Although the first cousins knew they were doing something that would get them in trouble, neither of them could fight the strong connection they felt.

For some reason, it just felt right.

Michael even told his mum, who is Angie's aunt on her dad's side, that they planned to get married when they grew up.

"My aunt said, 'No, you can't marry Angie. But you can be good friends'," Angie exclusively told the New York Post.

"We were inseparable. It felt like a soul connection - as if I could see myself reflected in him."

Michael and Angie got legally married in Colorado. Source: Facebook

Over the years, the cousins drifted apart, attending different universities and marrying their respective first spouses. Angie had two daughters, now 17 and 16 and a son, now 12, before she and her first husband called it quits on their relationship.

After the divorce, Angie moved the kids back to her hometown in Utah and was delighted to discover that Michael had also done the same thing after separating from his wife.

The first time they saw each other again was at their grandmother's Christmas party, which Angie said she only attended because she wanted to see Michael.

Their connection was just the same and it wasn't long before the couple started dating officially.

"We have a strong attraction and it's very mutually satisfying," Angie said.

"You have the erotic side, the friendship side, the family side and the spiritual connection. It's a supercharged relationship."

Angie is now pregnant with the couple's first child. Source: Facebook

When Angie and Michael announced their relationship publicly, it came as quite a shock to their families.

Although their parents have since come around to the idea, some family members remained staunchly opposed to the relationship.

Last January, Michael and Angie shared a photo of them kissing on Facebook - with one family member commenting that it was "disgusting".

It was partly because of this interaction that Michael and Angie decided to get married.

In their home state of Utah, marriage between cousins is illegal before the age of 65 - so the pair drove to nearby Colorado to legally tie the knot.

"We got married, not because we're religious, but to protect ourselves legally," Angie said.

"We also wanted to legitimise our relationship to console members of our family, hoping it would put them at ease."

Shortly after the wedding, Michael and Angie started discussing the possibility of having a baby together, despite the risk of genetic abnormalities.

They started trying as soon as blood tests confirmed it would be safe for them to conceive a child.

Angie is now five months pregnant and can't wait to meet their baby boy, who is due on May 22.

She appears unconcerned that she and Michael now face up to US$10,000 (AUD$14,5000) in fines and five years in prison for conceiving a baby together.

"Everyone was saying to us, 'No, don't do that,' and 'It's so risky and irresponsible'," Angie said.

"But we are planning for a wonderful future together."

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been reproduced here with permission.