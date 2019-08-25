First competitors cross line in Bridge to Brisbane

BRISBANE man Jack Bruce has taken out The Sunday Mail 2019 Bridge to Brisbane title in the men's division for the iconic 10km race.

The 25-year-old, who finished the race in 28:41, recently returned to his hometown of Brisbane after attending college on a running scholarship for the past five years.

"I've never done the Bridge to Brisbane because I've always been back in America by the time the race was on," Mr Bruce said.

"I like the course and how they've set it up, you get to see a lot of Brisbane as you go."

More than 25,000 people from all over Australia braved a cool morning to take on the iconic course, and raise money for charity.

Jack Bruce crosses the finish line at the Bridge to Brisbane 2019 at South Bank, Sunday, August 25, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Paralympian Richard Colman was the first racer over the line taking out first place in the wheelchair division with a time of 25.08.

Mr Colman travels from Feeling each year to participate in the race, and this is his second time winning the division.

"I won it two years ago, last year I was second," he said.

"On this challenging course it's hard to get a rhythm because you're just attacking, hill, flat corner. So you can never get in a rhythm and control your heart rate."

Olympian Madeline Hills won the women's division in 34:53, despite recovering from double hamstring surgery.

"This was a really lovely opportunity to come and have a run and just improve on where I'm currently at."

Punters of all ages took on the Bridge to Brisbane, including those not yet old enough to walk.

James and Sophie Collins took their daughter Sadie along to run the 10km course, with her Dad pushing her pram up and down the course's hills.

"I think she (Sadie) had a good time, she liked listening to the music that was playing along the way," Sophie said.

"I'm just glad I didn't have to push her."