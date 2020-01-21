First came the rain... now comes the heat

SOUTHEAST Queensland is bracing for a severe heatwave after more storms lashed the region, leaving 19,500 houses without power.

Beaudesert and the Scenic Rim were among the hardest hit on Monday, but the outages ran right up to Gympie and included 3446 homes without power in the Ipswich, Logan and Brisbane City areas.

Severe heatwave conditions are predicted for eastern Queensland in coming days, with temperatures up to 6C above average, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Peter Markworth.

"We're seeing warmer temperatures up in north Queensland, and they're going to filter down the eastern side of the state and we will see above average temperatures across most locations," he said.

"Around the coast, we're seeing temperatures in the mid-30s, which is typically about 3C to 4C above average, but as you move inland you see values in the high-30s, so again 5C or 6C above average for January. We have a lack of cooling over those days, so both the maximums and minimums are quite above average."

Rain is forecast to offer some reprieve, but levels at the Atkinson, Clarendon and Bill Gunn Lake Dyer dams remain below minimum levels.

"At this stage, most of northern and eastern Queensland should see some rain, showers and storms," Mr Markworth said.

It follows a tumultuous weekend of flash-flooding, where multiple areas saw rainfall totals above 200mm.

Last Saturday saw Miami and Burleigh Waters record 305.6mm and 292mm of rain, respectively.