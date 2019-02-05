First barra big step for little guy

PROUD ANGLER: Koopa with his first barra.

WITNESSES have been asked to come forward with information after a cat was "attacked” last week at Boyne Island.

Owner Jennifer Cornwall-Powers said she found her cat Jerry with severe facial injuries last Sunday.

"I went looking everywhere for him,” Ms Cornwall-Powers said.

The last time she saw her cat was on the morning of Thursday January 24.

"He normally comes in at night - and I call him or whistle, but he didn't (return home),” she said.

"I went looking everywhere for him. I followed a blood trail and it went across the road.

"He must've come home (after the incident) and left again.”

After putting out advertisements for the return of Jerry, he returned on Sunday morning.

"I got up and went downstairs - and Jerry was sitting on top of the couch,” she said.

"I looked at him and he had blood everywhere.”

Ms Cornwall-Powers and her husband Glenn took Jerry to the vet, where they found out he also sustained a broken jaw.

"I thought it was a cat fight first, I didn't think of the worst,” she said.

"The damage he has is not from another cat or a dog.”

While Jerry is making a steady recovery, Ms Cornwall-Powers said he is at risk of losing his eye.

Maureen Murray wanted to support her friend, and the idea to set up a GoFundMe page was raised after an inquiry from a Facebook commenter.

"This girl said to me 'How can I donate?',” Ms Murray said.

"I was thinking of starting up a GoFundMe - I've never done it before, but I'm going to go on it and to start one up. "It's so traumatic to see a cat like that.”

So far, the campaign has raised $160 for the $400 in vet bills.

Ms Cornwall-Powers was grateful for the help from Ms Murray and from the wider community. "I couldn't believe it,” she said. "Nobody has ever done anything for me like that.”

"I cried when I saw (the GoFundMe page).”

People interested in helping Jerry can go to gofundme.com/ little-jerry-the-kitten.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000, or contact RSPCA Gladstone on 0439 709 369.