High-energy duo Hat Fitz and Cara are the first act announced for the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.
First act for 2020 Agnes blues festival revealed

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
28th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
HUSBAND and wife duo Hat Fitz and Cara have been announced as first act for the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

The high-energy duo are among Australia's most talented roots music artists and are debuting on the Agnes Water festival's stage next February.

They have clocked up 10 years of worldwide touring, festival performances and album releases from their base in the hinterland of the Sunshine Coast and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Fitzy still holds the record for the most consecutive Byron Bay Bluesfest shows, where he is a crowd favourite for his unique take on roots music.

Cara's soul music background has had her tour Europe and the US with singers such as Jamiroquai and the popular Corinne Bailey-Rae.

The festival will be held from February 21 to 23.

The three-day event is held at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds.

Tickets are on sale now at agnesbluesandroots. com.au.

agnes blues roots and rock festival agnes water discovery coast music festival


