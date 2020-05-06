‘Firm offer’ for Homeground Village sale

Homeground Village was most recently valued at $85.4 million.

The owner of the Homeground Village near Calliope has confirmed it has received a firm offer for the sale of the workers accommodation facility.

In a statement this week, Decmil Group Limited said it was negotiating with three parties.

The most recent interim financial report valued Homeground at $85.4 million.

In last year's annual report, Decmil noted any reduction of economic activity in Gladstone would impact occupancy and consequently, profit through Homeground.

"Management expects that in the medium term, new opportunities will arise for Homeground Gladstone as the LNG sector in Gladstone moves from construction to the operational and maintenance stages, however the risk of volatility in the short term remains present," the 2019 report said.

The village hit the news earlier this year when it was touted as a potential home for NRL teams as the league scrambled to keep the season alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Homeground was to be set up as a controlled zone to host all clubs, staff and broadcasters, with games to be played throughout central Queensland.

Homeground has almost 1400 rooms designed to host workers in the mining and resources sectors.

Facilities include a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, gym, theatre room and games room.

Decmil said it would update the market when it reached a decision in negotiations.