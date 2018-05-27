Why Firies are in full uniform and running on treadmills

TREADMILL CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Lisa Limpus and Vaughn Van Doren were joined by some special friends during their 24 hour Treadmill Challenge to raise money for Suicide Awareness Australia.

TREADMILL CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Lisa Limpus and Vaughn Van Doren were joined by some special friends during their 24 hour Treadmill Challenge to raise money for Suicide Awareness Australia. Greg Bray

WHEN a team of firefighters bursts through your door in full kit with breathing apparatus, that's usually a sign that something is wrong.

But this wasn't the usual emergency, these firefighters had arrived to take part in the Treadmill Challenge Suicide Awareness fundraising walk.

"Those guys got up on the treadmills in full kit then ran for 15 minutes while their workmates cheered them on," Vaughn Van Doren at Anytime fitness said.

"That just blew us away."

But they weren't the only surprise visitors who turned up over the 24 hour period to help.

"A bloke appeared in full motor-cross gear and did his workout," Vaughn said.

"Someone else came in with their dog and the two of them took part as well."

"The dog loved running on the treadmill."

TREADMILL CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Greg Bray

Lisa Limpus said the challenge highlighted how important friends were to helping you get through a tough time..

"You've reached a point where you think you can't go on, you're tired and running low on energy and hope," she said.

"That's when friends or strangers turn up unexpectedly to help you.

"We were hitting the wall early Saturday morning then someone turned up with coffee and food and we were fine again.

"Ben and Terry from ASN appeared and set up a free hydration stand for people.

"Others came to walk for someone they'd lost, or to share their story.

"It's been amazing."

Lisa admitted that she was a suicide survivor and said it was the help of a friend and exercise that saved her life.

"He talked to me, listened to me and never gave up on me," she said.

"He showed me the big difference a little fresh air and exercise can make.

"It completely changed my life."

Lisa became so passionate about her transformation she became a personal trainer and has been helping others beat the blues.

"Exercise releases endorphins, the people I've been working with know that if they don't exercise they'll start spiralling down again," she said.

"Just going for a walk will release the body's endorphins and that's the best medicine.

"But it's even better if you have a friend join you."

With the help of their friends, the team had raised over $3000 for Suicide Prevention Australia.