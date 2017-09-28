Firie couple keeps flame alive volunteering for their rural brigade

Married volunteer firefighters First Officer Errol Noye and Crew Leader Pat Noye of the Turkey Beach Rural Fire Brigade.

FOR years, people have said they would walk through fire for people they love. It's an expression most have heard before.

But you know you've got someone truly special in your life when your wife lets her seat on the sideline go cold and follows you through fire. Literally.

Well, that's what Pat Noye did after deciding she'd done enough waiting at home while her husband was out fighting fires.

"I saw there was a lot of need for volunteers, plus there's nothing worse than sitting at home and waiting," Pat said.

The crew leader at the Turkey Beach Rural Fire Brigade first signed up as a volunteer in 2004. Since then, Pat worked her way through the ranks, officially becoming a firefighter in 2011.

When she was out fighting her first bushfire, the 65-year-old could not believe how stunning something so dangerous and deadly could be.

"I just stared and said 'it's so beautiful' and everyone turned around and looked at me like 'are you crazy?'," she laughed.

Her husband Errol Noye, first officer at Turkey Beach, seemed just as in love with the firie life as his wife.

"You're helping the community. It's rewarding and worthwhile," the volunteer of 12 years said.

"You get to meet new people ... You're not fighting a fire on your own, so there's a strong camaraderie there."

The married couple of 46years said they knew volunteering required a certain level of sacrifice, but agreed they wouldn't have it any other way.

"We've missed out on a lot of fishing," Errol laughed.

"We stick around because we are needed and we love it."

When asked how he felt about his wife joining the ranks, the 73-year-old retiree explained his brigade was always struggling for members.

"When I go out to a fire now she gets to be part of it too ... We're together and both involved," Errol said.

And while it means they're likely to continue missing out on fishing days, the couple said they wouldn't give up their responsibility to the community.

"If you're thinking of joining up, all I can say is do it," Pat said.