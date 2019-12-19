Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Inspector John Pappas, Mayor Matt Burnett, Queensland Police Service (QPS) Inspector Darren Somerville providing an update on Mount Maria bushfire.
Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Dec 2019 5:48 PM
Subscriber only

QFES is hopeful firefighters will spend Christmas with their families after battling the mammoth fire fronts at Lowmead and Mount Maria.

Queensland firefighters have a “strong” plan in place to contain the fires within the next 24 hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Inspector John Pappas said despite the “erratic” fire conditions, crews had a plan they were working towards.

“We have a plan for the fire to burn into the west,” Mr Pappas said.

“We are aware of the weather conditions and dryness which can cause the radius of the fire to be quite significant.

“I am hopeful we will all be home for Christmas.”

Fire crews have been working “day and night” to contain the blazes that have claimed more than 6000ha in the area.

Mr Pappas said the bushfire at Mount Maria remained uncontained but crews were strengthening containment lines.

“We are confident we will be able to contain the fire in the next operational period,” he said.

Some hope returned to part of the community as they returned home yesterday and today Lowmead and John Clifford Way reopened after being closed for two days.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett confirmed three homes and five sheds were lost in the fire.

“There is no doubt this is already a disaster,” Cr Burnett said.

“I can confirm three homes have been lost which is terrible at this time of year, it’s terrible at any time of the year.”

Cr Burnett said 25 crews, four planes and two helicopters worked on the bushfire front yesterday. He said more than 50 rapid assessments had been completed.

“As fireys go through and complete those assessments they will be probably find more structures particularly sheds which have been lost,” he said.

A Pop Up Community Hub will open today until Sunday at the Rosedale Memorial Hall from 9am to 5pm to providing advice, support and information to those affected by bushfires.

